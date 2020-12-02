Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $16.76 Million Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 276.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,797 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.89% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $16,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.77%.

FCPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.