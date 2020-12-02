Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $18.32 Million Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,978,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 379,269 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $18,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,299,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 77,037 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

TAC opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0324 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -144.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAC. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

