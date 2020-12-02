Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 122.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,999,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650,741 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.60% of Plains GP worth $18,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 17.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

PAGP stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.16.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

