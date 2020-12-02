Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 176,102 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,102 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.43% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 108,887 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 48,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,405,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,383,000 after purchasing an additional 313,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFSI opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.73.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $865,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $1,164,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,650 shares of company stock valued at $19,022,236 over the last three months. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

