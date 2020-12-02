Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 283,900 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3,836.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $17,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,970,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,806,000 after purchasing an additional 308,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,932,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,877,000 after acquiring an additional 214,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,889 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 991,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 107,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

