Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 129,266 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,266 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.24% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $18,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPC opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

EPC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

