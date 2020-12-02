Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,089,842 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089,842 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $17,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 242,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 104,410 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,014,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,228,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

