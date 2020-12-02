Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 250,174 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,174 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Genmab A/S worth $17,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,008,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Genmab A/S by 665.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,481,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

GMAB stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

