Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 9,494 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 543,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,494 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $18,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,371,000 after buying an additional 878,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 605,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

EVERTEC stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.16.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

