Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the October 31st total of 689,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Astrotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Astrotech stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.81.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,332.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,607.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

