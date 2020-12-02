At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Posts Earnings Results

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92.

HOME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $104,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $71,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,003 shares of company stock worth $385,796 and have sold 82,998 shares worth $1,702,550. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

