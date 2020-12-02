ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Up 1,025.0% in November

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,025.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $27.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

