Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,859,000 after purchasing an additional 321,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,260,000 after buying an additional 140,579 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,660,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,662,000 after buying an additional 257,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 60.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,186,000 after buying an additional 681,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,862,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $224.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of -155.60, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $228.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

