ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) PT Raised to $57.00

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. National Securities raised shares of ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

ATNI stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $759.61 million, a PE ratio of -238.90 and a beta of 0.25. ATN International has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $111.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.49 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. On average, research analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 199.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATN International by 34.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in ATN International by 122.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ATN International by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

