Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Down 71.6% in November

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $11.13.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

