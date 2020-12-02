Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Down 52.0% in November

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the October 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANZBY opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. The company's Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

