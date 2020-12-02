AutoCanada (AOCIF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AutoCanada (OTCMKTS: AOCIF) recently:

  • 11/16/2020 – AutoCanada was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
  • 11/16/2020 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/16/2020 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $32.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/16/2020 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/9/2020 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $17.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit