AutoCanada (AOCIF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AutoCanada (OTCMKTS: AOCIF) recently:

11/16/2020 – AutoCanada was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

11/16/2020 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $32.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $17.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.