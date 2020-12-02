Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will post $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $2.01. Autoliv reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Autoliv by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $94.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.92.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

