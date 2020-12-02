Axa S.A. Acquires 8,055 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of United Rentals worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in United Rentals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $233.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $240.26.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.44.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

