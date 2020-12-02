Axa S.A. Has $13.40 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 95.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.81.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.27. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $215,761.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,346 shares of company stock worth $5,158,097 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.