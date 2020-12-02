Axa S.A. Has $13.96 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.14.

Shares of GWW opened at $413.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.35 and a 200-day moving average of $347.23. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

