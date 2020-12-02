Axa S.A. Reduces Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after purchasing an additional 620,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,810,000 after acquiring an additional 358,433 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,948,000 after acquiring an additional 151,770 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,837,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,306,000 after acquiring an additional 182,537 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,127,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,830,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.