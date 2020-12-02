Axa S.A. Sells 30,117 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,117 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.21.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $107.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,643 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.