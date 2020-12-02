Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of Baidu worth $36,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Baidu by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 38.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $15,289,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Baidu by 89.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 48,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.81.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $140.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.11. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.68.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.