Bank of America Downgrades Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Underperform

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $121.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $118.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

CE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

Shares of CE opened at $130.32 on Monday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,288,000 after buying an additional 561,974 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after acquiring an additional 185,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,754,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

