Bank of America Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Neutral

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

WELL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.28.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL opened at $63.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $28,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 89.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.