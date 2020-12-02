Bank of America Upgrades Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Neutral

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

WELL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.28.

WELL opened at $63.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $28,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 89.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $42,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Analyst Recommendations for Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit