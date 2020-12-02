Bank of Hawaii Has $129,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 51,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 417,122 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 63.1% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 97,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 245,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 52.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 289,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

KeyCorp stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.