Bank of Hawaii Sells 4,914 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $12,301,000. Broderick Brian C raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.9% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.95. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

