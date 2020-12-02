Bank of Hawaii Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.3685 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.