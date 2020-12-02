Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BMO stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays cut Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

