Barclays Downgrades Fortive (NYSE:FTV) to Equal Weight

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.31.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $70.55 on Monday. Fortive has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,630,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 7,840.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,126,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $48,931,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,635,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

