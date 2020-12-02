Barclays Increases Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $225.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

HON has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.39.

NYSE HON opened at $206.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.32. Honeywell International has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

