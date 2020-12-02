Barings LLC Buys Shares of 2,603 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter worth $322,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. CSFB boosted their price objective on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Compass Point raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.22.

SQ stock opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.62 and its 200-day moving average is $141.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.42 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $215.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $407,142.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,662.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 881,192 shares of company stock worth $156,244,407 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.