Barings LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 77,328 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,181,013,000 after purchasing an additional 450,002 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,616,000 after purchasing an additional 627,160 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 1.24. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

