Barings LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 84.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Eastern Bank boosted its position in General Electric by 18.8% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 96,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 218,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cit Bank NA Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cit Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 65,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

