Barings LLC Raises Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.47.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $167.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.69 and a 200 day moving average of $155.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

