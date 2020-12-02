BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

