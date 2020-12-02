Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ANFC opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. Black Ridge Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

About Black Ridge Oil & Gas

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

