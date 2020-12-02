BlitzPredict (XBP) Achieves Market Cap of $242,915.42

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $242,915.42 and $4.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BlitzPredict

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

