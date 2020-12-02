BMO Capital Markets Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $300.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.72.

NYSE DE opened at $255.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

