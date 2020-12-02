Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,250.00 at Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,085.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s previous close.

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,835.74.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,052.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.10. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,128.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,858.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,753.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $45.54 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $361,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 12.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

