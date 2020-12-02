BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOX stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. BOX has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares in the company, valued at $48,172,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,400. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

