BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOX stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. BOX has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,718,566 shares in the company, valued at $48,172,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,400. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Earnings History for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit