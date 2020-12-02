BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.64-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $768-769 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.99 million.BOX also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.64-0.66 EPS.

BOX stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.28. BOX has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,718,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,172,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,188,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,421,088.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

