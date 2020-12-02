BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $196-197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.75 million.BOX also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.64-0.66 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.28. BOX has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,188,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,421,088.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,718,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,172,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,400. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

