BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $196-197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.75 million.BOX also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.64-0.66 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.28. BOX has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,188,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,421,088.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $886,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,718,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,172,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,400. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings

Earnings History and Estimates for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit