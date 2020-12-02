Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.10. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.25 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

NYSE UTI opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $208.38 million, a PE ratio of -58.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $32,493.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,727.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $268,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,664.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

