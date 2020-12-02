BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX)

Investment analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 159.07% from the stock’s previous close.

OCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $129.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.13.

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

