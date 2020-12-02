C James Koch Sells 2,500 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total value of $1,984,445.88.

On Friday, November 6th, C James Koch sold 1,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.37, for a total value of $1,580,055.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, C James Koch sold 8,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.21, for a total value of $8,748,285.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, C James Koch sold 600 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total value of $557,160.00.

On Friday, September 11th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.68, for a total value of $8,266,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.11, for a total value of $7,891,100.00.

On Friday, September 4th, C James Koch sold 6,090 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $4,739,055.30.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, C James Koch sold 1,455 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.54, for a total value of $1,281,185.70.

NYSE SAM opened at $966.53 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $1,092.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 86.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $973.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $779.88.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $828.17.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

