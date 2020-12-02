Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dec 2nd, 2020

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the October 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CTTMF opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. Catena Media has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

About Catena Media

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online lead generation company within iGaming and financial services sectors. It operates through three segments: Casino, Sports and Financial Services. The company attracts consumers through online marketing techniques, such as search engine optimization (SEO), including acquisitions; paid media by using pay-per-click (PPC) media channels; and slimmed down version of a content through subscriptions for website users.

