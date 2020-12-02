China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get China Yongda Automobiles Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CYYHF opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.