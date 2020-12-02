China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYYHF opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit