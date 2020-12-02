Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $1,868,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 5.6% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after buying an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $152.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.61. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

